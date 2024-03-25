Prelim fighter leaks Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler headlining UFC 303

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are headlining UFC 303 on June 29, according to flyweight fighter Cody Durden.

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor appears to be returning to the octagon at UFC 303 on June 29 against Michael Chandler.

Flyweight Cody Durden leaked the news on Monday as he was announcing his bout on the fight card. Durden posted a video to social media revealing that he's taking on Carlos Hernandez on the fight card.

"What's up fight fans? I'm back in the octagon June 29th versus Carlos Hernandez. UFC 303, Michael Chandler versus the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor. Let's go baby," Durden said in the video.

Last week, McGregor said that he'll be returning this summer. "We got confirmation a few days ago that it's all systems go," McGregor told ESPN. "'The Mac,' 'The Notorious' will be returning to the UFC Octagon this summer."

On New Year's Eve, McGregor announced that he'd be returning on June 29, and it turns out that he was right, according to Durden.

"Ladies and gentlemen, a happy new year to you all," McGregor said in December. "I'd like to announce the return date for myself, 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor. For the greatest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas, for International Fight Week on June 29."