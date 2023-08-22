Skip to main content
Clay Collard at the PFL 9 Weigh-in
PFL

PFL 9 Weigh-in Results: 2023 Playoffs

The athletes competing in the PFL 9 event on Wednesday in New York City officially weighed in on Thursday.

PFL 9 takes place at the Theater at Madison Square Garden and is headlined by a lightweight bout between Clay Collard and Shane Burgos.  The two me will be fighting for a place in the 2023 PFL Lightweight Tournament finals.  

Collard, a fan favorite, weighed in at 155.0 pounds as he seeks to move on to the PFL World Championship and million-dollar purse. Burgos, meanwhile, weighed in at 156.0 pounds in his PFL postseason debut.

Official PFL 9 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

  • Clay Collard (155) vs. Shane Burgos (156) – lightweight semifinal
  • Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155.6) vs. Bruno Miranda (154) – lightweight semifinal
  • Sadibou Sy (170.8) vs. Carlos Leal (172.0)* – welterweight semifinal
  • Magomed Magomedkerimov (170) vs. Solomon Renfro (170) – welterweight semifinal
  • Biaggio Ali Walsh (155.2) vs. Ed Davis (155.6) – amateur bout
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

  • Alexei Pergande (145.6) vs. Shawn Stefanelli (144.8)
  • Mostafa Rashed Neda (184.8) vs. Korey Kuppe (184.8)
  • Abigail Montes (145.6) vs. Michelle Montague (145.4)
  • Abdullah Al-Qahtani (145.8) vs. David Zelner (145.8)
  • John Caldone (148.6)** vs. Nathaniel Grimard (145.8)

*Leal fined 20 percent of his purse and deducted 1-point from the final scorecards for missing weight

**Caldone fined 20 percent of his purse for missing weight
