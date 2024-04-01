Petr Yan promises to "school" Marlon Vera in potential title eliminator affair

Petr Yan sends a message to Marlon Vera as he eyes an end-of-year return to the octagon.

Petr Yan completed a successful return to the cage last time out with a thrilling unanimous decision victory over Song Yadong.

Despite coming out on top, 'No Mercy' was forced to have surgery on a torn ACL following the bout which will keep him sidelined for the majority of the year. Though he received an unfortunate injury, the Russian already has his sights set on a return to competition and has one name in mind.

Following his title fight loss against Sean O'Malley, Marlon Vera wanted to fight his way back into title contention and planned to do so in a clash against former champion Petr Yan. After undergoing successful surgery, Yan has now welcomed the matchup against the Ecuadorian and has given his ideal timeline for a return to action.

"Yes, I'll be ready just in time for November," Yan told KPSport. "Of course, I'll do it [fight Marlon Vera]. I'll take him to mixed martial arts school."

Recalling his latest win inside the octagon, Petr Yan believes 'Chito' Vera will suffer the same fate as Yadong if the two lock horns next.

"You saw how Song Yadong showed his best boxing. It went a little off the rails. Things won't go according to plan for Vera either. That's a hundred percent."

"We're going with what we've got so far, October or November is a good time to make that fight."

Petr Yan's aforementioned victory over Song Yadong was his first in almost three years in the sport. Now back in the winners' circle, Yan hopes to battle his way back into the title picture and reclaim the throne that he believes is rightfully his.

Cruising to his second title defense against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259, Yan hit his opponent with an illegal knee and ultimately lost via disqualification.

The 31-year-old would go on to beat Cory Sandhagen before losing back-to-back controversial split decisions to Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley. He would suffer his third loss in a row against Merab Dvalishvili before getting a win over Song Yadong last month.