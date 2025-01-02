Paige VanZant to make MMA return in April

Paige VanZant hasn't fought in mixed martial arts in nearly five years but plans to return to the sport in Global Fight League.

After nearly five years since her last fight, Paige VanZant is returning to mixed martial arts.

"12 Gauge" last fought MMA in July 2020, losing to Amanda Ribas via submission at UFC 251. She signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship a month later and began a career outside of the UFC. After inking a lucrative deal, VanZant lost her first two fights with the promotion and stepped away from fighting for three years.

Last May, VanZant made her boxing debut in Misfits Boxing against fellow OnlyFans model Elle Brooke. The bout ended in a split draw. In June she debuted in Dana White's Power Slap league and defeated Christine Wolmarans. Her second appearance in Power Slap ended in a draw.

On Wednesday, the 30-year old announced that she'll be returning to MMA with a new fight promotion, Global Fight League.

“New MMA organization. They are picking up anybody and everybody who has a name in this sport who is a free agent.” Paige VanZant said on her ‘A Kickass Love Story’ Podcast. “They offered me a contract, and I said yes. Going back to MMA. I think this is the perfect opportunity because I didn’t necessarily leave MMA. I definitely didn’t leave MMA because I wasn’t passionate about it anymore.

“But leaving when I became a free agent outside the UFC, the biggest offer that came was in bare-knuckle boxing. They were the ones," VanZant continued. "They presented the best offer to me, and it was exciting. It was new, and it definitely sparked my interest… Now, there's this new MMA organization that actually made me really excited to fight for them. The way they're doing it. They're legit paying their athletes."

VanZant expects to compete in Power Slap again in March, but anticipates her MMA return will take place in April.

Paige VanZant 'excited' about returning to MMA

At this point in her career, VanZant is mostly motivated by financial opportunities. It's called prize fighting for a reason, and VanZant wants to cash the biggest checks that she can.

"Whether you like it or not, going back for another run at MMA. It'll be fun," she said. "I'm really, really excited... That's supposed to be in April. I'll be doing Power Slap and then that."

"Of course I want to fight for a title one day. I want to work up to a championship, but I also feel like I have this realistic mindset to the point where if you're doing a job and not being paid your value for it then it's a hobby," VanZant said.

"I just left like if I'm going to do the same job, if I'm going to be doing the same violence, the same dedication, the same drive, I'm going to go where I'm going to go to where I'm making the most money."

"You just never know when it's over, so I want to do everything I can to make the most money while I can and the most opportunities and be able to provide for my family forever."