Paige VanZant tells why she signed with Power Slap

Former UFC flyweight Paige VanZant continues to reinvent herself. Since she first made her octagon debut in 2014, VanZant has built a lucrative social media content career. She's fought in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). She made her professional boxing debut in May and will compete in Power Slap for the first time this weekend.

VanZant left the UFC in 2020 after losing to Amanda Ribas at UFC 251. A month later "12 Gauge" inked a multi-fight deal with BKFC. She fought twice for the promotion losing both times. A year later, in September 2021, VanZant signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). She last appeared as a professional wrestler for the organization in May 2022. It was announced in April that VanZant would make her professional boxing debut for Misfits Boxing. She faced English Onlyfans model Elle Brooke in May and the fight ended in a split draw.

On Friday, VanZant takes on Christine Volmarans at Power Slap 8 and hopes it's the beginning of her way to a Power Slap championship.

"I got signed to the UFC when I was 19. I had my first UFC fight at 20. My UFC debut, I got a 'Performance of the Night' bonus which completely changed my life. I was with the UFC for six years and then I transitioned into bare-knuckle boxing. And now I'm going to do Power Slap," VanZant said during an interview on the UFC YouTube channel.

“When I first saw Power Slap, I thought holy sh*t, that’s insane. When I see stuff that is crazy and exciting, it instantly just makes me want to do it. I’m definitely an adrenaline junkie and I have been since a young age. I did grow up dancing and I was a cheerleader, but I like to have the thrills in life,” VanZant continued. "I would say my biggest accolade is my toughness. I love to compete. I love to be violent, and this is literally like the epitome of being a dog.”

“I need to take a belt home, that is the goal. I’m not going to go anywhere until I get the belt,” VanZant stated.