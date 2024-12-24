Paddy Pimblett teases next opponent announcement

Paddy Pimblett is ready to return to the octagon and has teased his next opponent.

Love him or hate him, it's hard to deny the scouser's ability to attract a crowd. Despite not main eventing in any of his six UFC fights thus far, 'The Baddy' is a large reason many tune in to the cards he's featured on.

Five months on from his sublime submission against Bobby Green, Paddy Pimblett is ready to return to the cage. The Brit managed to force his way into the top 15 and currently sits in the #13 spot.

With a future title shot on his mind, Pimblett is pushing for big-name fights. While rumors of him facing Mateusz Gamrot have been growing of late, the 29-year-old dismissed any chance of that happening next.

"Everyone thinks I'm fighting Gamrot," Pimblett said regarding his next outing. "Don't think the UFC would put me against a fighter like Gamrot who just sniffs balls."

Hinting at who his next opponent could be, Pimblett insisted that to one day become a UFC champion, he must face fighters ranked higher than he is.

"Nice end to the year, to be honest," Pimblett said as he kept his weight down this time around. "I'm in good shape; about [185 lbs]."

"People have been speculating about who I'm fighting, this and that. I'm coming for that belt so I'm looking for higher-ranked fighters. I'm sure You's will see a fight announcement soon enough."

"I've said yes, the opponent has said yes. Just need to get stuff signed."

Alongside the aforementioned Mateusz Gamrot, Paddy Pimblett has been linked with several names in the lightweight rankings.

Excluding Gamrot, perhaps the strongest links to a fight against Pimblett have been Benoit Saint-Denis. The Frenchman is on a two-fight skid and would be a solid test for the rising 29-year-old.

