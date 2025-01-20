Paddy Pimblett rips Renato Moicano for tapping out so quick at UFC 311

An enormous opportunity fell in Renato Moicano's lap the day before UFC 311 when Arman Tsarukyan was forced out of the main event title fight against champion Islam Makhachev due to injury.

Moicano was scheduled to take on Beneil Dariush on the fight card but jumped at the chance to replace Tsarukyan and compete for the 155-pound world title. Makhachev defeated "Money Moicano" in the first round forcing him to tap out to a D'arce choke. Lightweight Paddy Pimblett couldn't believe Moicano tapped out so quickly given the stakes on the line.

"You f*cking tapped that quick, Renato? Go to sleep, lad! Go out on your shield," Pimblett said on his YouTube channel. "I f*cking hate that, you know? You're in a f*cking choke, lad. You're not going to snap your neck. Go to sleep. D'arce didn't even look like it was locked up properly, lad. That'll probably win f*cking Sub of the Year. Another sh*t D'arce just because it's Islam."

"It was like he half gave him the sub. Like, that was too easy. Levels, though, lad. I'm f*cking disappointed in Moicano there," Pimblett continued. "As soon as he took him down he subbed him in like a minute and a half. I thought Renato would put up more of a a fight than that. As you say, you never know if you're going to get a chance like that again. So why tap in like f*cking three seconds?"

"I've been submitted once in my career when I was 1,8 and I went to sleep because that's what you do. I'd never tap to a choke in a fight, lad, ever in my f*cking life."