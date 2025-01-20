Skip to main content

Paddy Pimblett rips Renato Moicano for tapping out so quick at UFC 311

Paddy Pimblett launched some heavy criticism toward Renato Moicano for tapping out so quickly against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311.

An enormous opportunity fell in Renato Moicano's lap the day before UFC 311 when Arman Tsarukyan was forced out of the main event title fight against champion Islam Makhachev due to injury.  

Moicano was scheduled to take on Beneil Dariush on the fight card but jumped at the chance to replace Tsarukyan and compete for the 155-pound world title.  Makhachev defeated "Money Moicano" in the first round forcing him to tap out to a D'arce choke.  Lightweight Paddy Pimblett couldn't believe Moicano tapped out so quickly given the stakes on the line.  

"You f*cking tapped that quick, Renato? Go to sleep, lad!  Go out on your shield," Pimblett said on his YouTube channel. "I f*cking hate that, you know?  You're in a f*cking choke, lad.  You're not going to snap your neck.  Go to sleep.  D'arce didn't even look like it was locked up properly, lad.  That'll probably win f*cking Sub of the Year.  Another sh*t D'arce just because it's Islam."  

"It was like he half gave him the sub.  Like, that was too easy.  Levels, though, lad.  I'm f*cking disappointed in Moicano there," Pimblett continued. "As soon as he took him down he subbed him in like a minute and a half.  I thought Renato would put up more of a a fight than that.  As you say, you never know if you're going to get a chance like that again.  So why tap in like f*cking three seconds?"

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"I've been submitted once in my career when I was 1,8 and I went to sleep because that's what you do.  I'd never tap to a choke in a fight, lad, ever in my f*cking life."    
dana-white-ufc311post-1600
News

Dana White declares Islam Makhachev No. 1 pound-for-pound in the world

After lightweight champion Islam Makhachev's UFC 311 performance, UFC CEO Dana White believes the Russian is the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

By Jeff Cain
Donald Trump and Dana White on stage during Trump's victory speech
News

Dana White among star-studded guest list for Donald Trump's inauguration

Donald Trump's inauguration will feature some global celebrities, with Dana White being one of the names on the guest list.

By Joshua Ryan
Donald Trump Dana White
News

Dana White confirms Donald Trump making LA wildfires aid his priority

Donald Trump will head to California and help with the LA wildfires in his first week as president, claims Dana White.

By Joshua Ryan