Paddy Pimblett refuses to let go of choke on fighter, chaos erupts

Paddy Pimblett decided to hold a choke after finally getting his hands on fellow MMA fighter Denis Frimpong.

Paddy Pimblett is seemingly a magnet for internet trolls, but chaos often unfolds once he gets his hands on them.

'The Baddy' is no stranger to handling feuds in the gym, doing so on several occasions in the past. While this was the case yet again earlier this week, his most recent gym beef was much different.

Paddy Pimblett and Oktagon MMA alumni Denis Frimpong have been going back and forth online for months with no let-up in sight.

After their war of words, the pair finally got to settle their differences on the mat. While it went as many would have expected it due to the vast experience differential, nobody saw what was coming next.

Following a brief exchange on the mat, Paddy Pimblett sunk in a tight rear naked choke, though it didn't end there.

Pimblett held the choke too long despite the numerous taps from Frimpong. This caused the gym to erupt into chaos as the UFC lightweight was forced to separate from his rival.

Check out the video below.

The feud was escalated when Denis Frimpong made a comment on social media.

After one fan asked Paddy Pimblett if he would feature on the upcoming UFC London card, Frimpong fired shots at the Brit.

"He won't be fit for the Vegas event," Frimpong said in an attack against Pimblett. "Let alone the London one."

Although we've become accustomed to Paddy Pimblett putting on an excessive amount of weight in his time away from the cage, this time around he looks to be in great shape

This only adds to rumors that the Liverpool native is preparing his return to the octagon.

Pimblett has reportedly signed on the dotted line for his next fight, with many fans speculating about who it could be.

UFC London will commence on March 22, which is a likely destination for the fan-favorite.