Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 welcomes groundbreaking AI-powered judging

A key addition to the already gripping Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury rematch is the new AI-powered judging system.

As technological advancement continues to grow, boxing is the latest sport to implement AI to its advantage. The highly anticipated Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury rematch will be the first to utilize the new potentially groundbreaking artificial intelligence judging system.

On Saturday, December 21, boxing fans will witness one of the last blockbuster fights of the year when Usyk and Fury collide for the second time. The two heavyweights are considered by many to be the greatest of their generation and the matchup is being hyped as such.

If the excitement wasn't already sky-high for the clash, it surely is now after news surfaced that an AI-powered judging system will be in use during the bout.

As announced by Turki Alalshikh on social media, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 will be the first to apply artificial intelligence to its judging.

While the AI's scorecards won't be used, it is the first foray into an area of combat sports that is in much need of a revamp.

"For the first time ever, an AI-powered judge will monitor the fight," Alalshikh stated. "Free from bias and human error brought to you by The Ring."

"This groundbreaking experiment, which won't impact the official results, debuts during the biggest fight of the century."

"Usyk vs. Fury 2 on December 21. Don't miss history in the making."

Turki Alalshikh isn't the only one exploring the idea of AI judging moving forward.

Dana White is desperate to see a change in an area of the sport he deems flawed. The UFC CEO is in constant discussions about a way to involve artificial intelligence in the octagon for the foreseeable future.

White hopes to lean on good friend and mixed martial arts fanatic Mark Zuckerberg to help him rid the sport of underqualified judges and controversial scorecards.
