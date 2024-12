Oleksandr Usyk defends his WBA, WBC, and WBO heavyweight titles against Tyson Fury on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. On Friday, the fighters officially weighed in. For their first fight, Usyk weighed 223.5 pounds and Fury tipped the scales at 262 pounds. On Friday, both men came in heavier than in their first fight but stepped on the scales fully clothed. Usyk officially weighed in at 226 pounds while Fury weighed 281.

Usyk vs. Fury 2 Weigh-In Video