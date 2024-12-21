Oleksandr Usyk sends chilling final message to Tyson Fury

Oleksandr Usyk needed just five words to send his final message to Tyson Fury ahead of their rematch.

With the rematch taking place later tonight, Oleksandr Usyk sent one final chilling message to Tyson Fury.

The generational heavyweights are set to collide for the second time in their careers. The first time around, Usyk came out on top in a closely-contested affair—taking Fury's undefeated record in the process.

Now, 'The Gypsy King' is hoping to return the favor and bring an end to his opponents perfect 22-0 record. To do so, the Brit believes that his approach of weighing much more than the previous fight will be a key role in his success.

Oleksandr Usyk weighed 2.5 pounds heavier than he did the first time around and as he should be, was oozing confidence just hours ahead of their bout.

"[None of this gets to me] because my angel helps me," Usyk calmly stated. "My god Jesus helps me."

"My family and my team, my wife more help me."

Pushed to give one final message to Tyson Fury before they face off in the ring, Oleksandr Usyk was cold-blooded.

Usyk often has witty or hilarious responses, but this was different. The 37-year-old insisted he felt 'nothing' before one of the biggest fights of his career.

Simply allowing fans to fill in the blanks, the WBO and WBA heavyweight champion stunned with his closing comment toward Fury.

"I talk to you tomorrow."

Despite it being an instant rematch, Usyk vs. Fury will likely be a much different fight this time around.

Fury weighed in at 281 lbs—an enormous 20 lbs heavier than their first meeting—intending to do more damage with his shots than he did in their first meeting.

While the two heavyweights are evenly poised, some major boxing experts have had their say on the bout.

According to Teddy Atlas, Oleksandr Usyk's ability to win will once again show this time around.

Watch the Usyk vs. Fury 2 weigh ins below.