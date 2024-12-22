Oleksandr Usyk scores unanimous decision victory in Tyson Fury rematch

Oleksandr Usyk has once again claimed victory over Tyson Fury, this time by unanimous decision.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 got underway on December 21, and here's how it all unfolded.

It felt like the entire world was watching as the two heavyweight phenoms walked into the ring for their highly anticipated rematch.

Fury was looking to get revenge on the only man to defeat him during his professional boxing career. Usyk was the better man the first time around, edging out his towering opponent on the judges' scorecards.

Despite the high stakes, the Brit entered the ring with a huge smile, while the Ukrainian's stoic approach oozed confidence—showing signs of a true champion at the height of his game.

For the second time this week, the pair were involved in an intense face-off. Moments before the first round started, Fury played his final tricks to get into his opponent's head; though Usyk remained calm and collected before the opening bell.

In the early rounds, Usyk invested in the body of Fury, looking to test the much heavier man's cardio.

The matchup was fairly even with both men landing respectable shots but not doing too much damage. The judges favored 'The Gypsy King' early on, having him up on each scorecard five rounds into the bout.

As the halfway point hit, it was all Oleksandr Usyk. The eccentric champion rallied back and not only began dominating the exchanges but completely swayed the direction of the fight.

Though razor-close, the latter rounds went to Usyk and he came away with the unanimous decision victory—beating Fury for a second consecutive time.

All judges were in agreeance. Oleksandr Usyk out-worked Tyson Fury and took home the 116-112 victory on each scorecard.

Following his win, Usyk saw his post-fight speech get interrupted by former opponent Daniel Dubois.

Fresh off his impressive win over Anthony Joshua, Dubois demanded a rematch with Usyk after the controversial events that took place last time out.

"I want my revenge," Dubois said as he stormed the ring. "I want my revenge, Usyk."

"Well done on tonight. Well done on tonight. God bless. I want my revenge for the robbery last time. Let's get it, let's go. Let's go. Where's Frank? Make it happen."