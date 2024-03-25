Skip to main content

Nick Diaz teases a return: 'Somebody is gonna pay very soon'

The older of the Diaz brothers, Nick, teased a return to fighting via social media training footage.

Is Nick Diaz about to make a return?  The Stockton native made a social media post on Sunday seemingly teasing that something is in the works.  

"Somebody is gonna pay very soon," Diaz wrote on Instagram accompanied by a video of him training.  

The older of the Diaz brothers returned to the octagon after more than six years away in September 2021 in a rematch with Robbie Lawler.  In their first meeting back at UFC 47 in April 2004, Diaz knocked Lawler out.  17 years later, Lawler stopped Diaz in the third round.  

It may not have been the last time we'll see Diaz inside the octagon.  Days before he made the "Somebody is gonna pay soon" post, Diaz shared a photo looking to be in incredible shape.  

While he was active, Diaz fought for the UFC welterweight title and interim belt.  His last three fights, although separated by years, were against three former champions: Lawler, Anderson Silva, and Georges St-Pierre.  It's been a decade since Diaz has won won a fight but he remains a fan favorite.    

