Nick Diaz provides positive update after drug abuse allegations

Nick Diaz shares a positive update on his life after drug abuse allegations cast a dark cloud over his head.

After a moment of worry and uncertainty, good news has finally surfaced surrounding Nick Diaz's personal life.

The older Diaz brother was scheduled to return to the octagon for the first time in three years. His comeback was to take place against Vicente Luque, but a worrying report spread online linking the 41-year-old to an alleged stint of drug abuse.

The fight against Luque was scrapped shortly after a video was released showing what seemed to be a troubled Nick Diaz lighting a fire close to a local YMCA in his hometown; the same building in which the police were alerted to an alarm fire shortly after.

Diaz was detained by authorities before later being released without any charges.

Two months after that night, Nick Diaz has provided somewhat of a positive update on his life. Sharing a story on Instagram, Diaz looked in a much better place mentally.

The MMA veteran announced he would be attending a jiu-jitsu class later that evening during his Mexico retreat.

"Out here in Mexico," Diaz revealed during his social media post. "At a little retreat center over here with the chefs and all that."

"[I'm] gonna hit this jiu-jitsu gym they have out here somewhere."

"This guy Clark Gracie, I beat him in the US Open way back when we were kids. He's got his own gym out here, so I'm gonna go and try to jam that place up."

Nick Diaz has shown intent on returning to the UFC and would likely compete on a future card if he's able to stay out of trouble.

Excluding his two canceled bouts against the aforementioned Vicente Luque, Diaz has been scheduled to fight just once inside the octagon in almost a decade.

Despite coming out aggressive, the Stockton native suffered a stoppage loss to Robbie Lawler when he last fought back in 2021.