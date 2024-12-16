Netflix CEO speaks on success of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson's successful event has caught the attention of the Netflix CEO.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson broke boundaries of what modern day combat sports can look like. Now, a month on from their fight, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has heaped praise on the first-of-its-kind event.

While their November 15 matchup failed to live up to prior expectations, that didn't prevent the showcase from being a major success. The pair combined for both a live gate and viewer record in what could be the start of something great at Netflix.

Despite being a huge win for all involved, some viewers did have problems on the night. Though not everyone, many complained about their live viewing experience—with buffering and freezing being a popular complaint.

Ted Sarandos has detailed the stress involved at keeping the show a smooth watch for over 100 million spectators.

"We were pushing [the internet service provider], every ISP in the world, right to the limits of their own capacity," Sarandos told The Hollywood Reporter.

"We were stressing the limits of the internet itself that night."

So, we had a control room in Silicon Valley that was re-engineering the entire internet to keep it during this fight because of the unprecedented demand that was happening."

Sarandos later spoke highly of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson clash.

"It's really phenomenal. It's Super Bowl-like audience that we were able to draw for this fight."

"This is a combination of our content team recognizing that this was going to be a thing, our marketing and publicity teams, and our social media teams and everybody making it a thing that you are not going to miss, no matter where you are in the world."

"A lot of records were set that night... So, that's a lot of positive trajectory."

Netflix have expressed an interest in extending their live sport catalog and have already struck deals with the NFL and WWE for future showings.