Nate Diaz lashes out at 'Ewok' Islam Makhachev

Nate Diaz continued his war of words with Islam Makhachev by likening the UFC champion to an 'Ewok'.

Nate Diaz's long-term feud with Islam Makhachev continues to boil over, though many have found Diaz's latest comments amusing.

The Stockton native isn't in the fighting business to make friends and that has been on display with his peers for several years. His latest run-in with an MMA counterpart came when he and his team launched water bottles back and forth with Islam Makhachev and his team in the build-up to UFC 310.

The heated exchange between Diaz and Makhachev is still raging on, one month on from their incident backstage.

In a post on social media, Nate Diaz fired shots at Islam Makhachev and his team. According to Diaz, he wasn't aware that the UFC lightweight champion was involved in their altercation in December, mostly due to Makhachev and his team allegedly looking alike.

"[What the hell is] going on?" Diaz said on Instagram. "I didn't even know Islam was there."

"I don't even know which one he is, I was just there to corner my boy and these [Ewok's] were looking for clout. [What the f***] did I do?"

According to Islam Makhachev, he met Nate Diaz in an elevator a few months back and claimed Diaz's demeanor was different to what fans are used to seeing.

In response, the UFC veteran called out Makhachev for lying.

"I never saw this guy in an elevator [what the f***]? I thought religious people don't lie, [what the f***] is happening?"

"[What the f***] happened to champ? All you had to do was say yes champ."

Nate Diaz has long held a disdain for Islam Makhachev and those surrounding him.

During a recent podcast appearance, Diaz spoke of disliking Khabib Nurmagomedov—Makhachev's good friend and training partner. The 39-year-old believes the retired UFC star ran away during the height of his career.