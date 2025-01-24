Nate Diaz knocks Paul Brothers over Conor McGregor altercation

Nate Diaz took aim at Jake and Logan Paul for their confrontation with former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

After watching the footage of former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor and the Paul Brothers, Jake and Logan, exchanging words while attending President Donald Trump's inauguration, Nate Diaz chimed in.

McGregor and Logan Paul were reportedly negotiating the terms of a boxing match to take place in India with potential payouts as much as $250 million. McGregor spoke with the older of the two Paul Brothers about marketing the fight. Later in the video, McGregor referred to the influencers as "a little side job(s)" and said he was “going to slap the head off the two of you and KSI."

Diaz questioned why the Paul Brothers didn't get physical with McGregor considering the amount of smack talk that has gone back and forth.

"WTH (What the hell) goin on here? You guys all been talkin hella shit. You should’ve beat his ass," Diaz wrote on X. “He would’ve f*cked you both up easy, but you should’ve at least gave it a try after talking all that shit. You ladies all. Be about it, don’t talk about it.”

Diaz has history with McGregor and the Paul Brothers. He handed "Notorious" his first loss inside the octagon at UFC 196 in March 2016. The two rematched five months later at UFC 202. with McGregor avenging the loss via majority decision. In August, 2023, Diaz boxed Jake Paul in Dallas, Texas losing to the influencer-turned-boxer by unanimous decision.