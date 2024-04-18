Nate Diaz guarantees Conor McGregor trilogy will happen

Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz guarantees that a trilogy bout against former two-division titleholder Conor Mcgregor will eventually happen.

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Nate Diaz has a rematch scheduled against Jorge Masvidal inside the boxing ring. The two will fight each other in a 10-round boxing match at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on June 1.

Diaz and Masvidal first fought inside the UFC octagon in the inaugural 'BMF' matchup. Masvidal took home the symbolic belt due to doctor stoppage after the third round. While Masvidal is his next opponent, Diaz revealed a 'hit list' for future bouts and guaranteed a third bout against McGregor will eventually happen.

Diaz handed McGregor his first UFC loss after stepping in on late notice at UFC 196 in March 2016. A rematch was quickly booked and McGregor avenged the loss at UFC 202 five months later.

“I 100 percent guarantee I’m going to fight Conor McGregor again,” Diaz recently said in an interview with multiple outlets. “I 100 percent guarantee that I’m probably going to fight Jake Paul again, this f**king f**ker (Jorge Masvidal) again, and Leon Edwards again. That’s my hit list.”

Diaz lost to Paul via unanimous decision in a boxing match last August. He was also defeated by Edwards by unanimous decision in June 2021. Diaz hurt Edwards with a punch in the final round of the fight, but the current welterweight champion soundly won the bout.

Diaz left the fight promotion after fulfilling his contract in September 2022. In his last octagon appearance, Diaz earned a 'Performance of the Night' bonus for his submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.