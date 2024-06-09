Nassourdine Imavov defeats Jared Cannonier but fans claim early stoppage

Saturday's UFC event in Louisville, Kentucky was headlined by a middleweight bout between fourth-ranked Jared Cannonier and seventh-ranked Nassourdine Imavov.

Cannonier entered the fight riding a two-fight win streak. After losing to Israel Adesanya for the 185-pound championship at UFC 276 in July 2022, Cannonier rebounded with wins over Sean Strickland and Marvin Vettori. He was looking to extend his winning streak at the Yum! Center against Imavov.

Imavov made the walk to the octagon coming off a close decision win over Roman Dolidze and looking to pick up the biggest win over his career.

Cannonier landed to the body with a right hand after missing with a combination. Imavov connected with a counter left off a leg kick by Cannonier. Imavov landed a right hand and the two cliched. Cannonier tripped Imavov to the canvas. Imavov got back to his feet and the two separated. Cannonier targeted Imavov's leg with a kick followed by another one. Imavov responded with a leg kick. Cannonier backed Imavov up with a combination.

With two minutes remaining in the first round, Imavov caught a leg kick and took Cannonier down. Cannonier got back to his feet and the two clinched. Cannonier remained in the clinch perhaps to slow Imavov down a bit. Imavov defended a takedown attempt. The round ended with the two in the clinch along the cage. MMAWeekly scored the round 10-9 for Cannonier.

Cannonier delivered a leg kick to start the second frame. Imavov responded with a jab. Cannonier continued to invest in leg kicks. Cannonier connected and quickly changed levels looking to get the fight to the ground. He pressed Imavov against the cage but backed away. At distance, the two exchanged jabs and Cannonier clinched. Imavov landed a right hand and began to pressure Cannonier. Cannonier initiated the clinch and the two worked for position along the cage. Imavov landed an elbow and a right hand as the round ended. MMAWeekly scored the round 10-9 for Imavov.

Cannonier began the third round with a clean right hand. He went to the body with a right hand. Imavov clinched after absorbing a right hand. He drug Cannonier to the canvas but Cannonier quickly got back to his feet. Cannonier reversed the position along the cage. Imavov turned Cannonier and the two separated. Cannonier delivered a hard leg kick that buckled Imavov's leg. He clinched and pressed Imavov against the fence before backing away. Cannonier sprang forward with a right hand. Imavov's jab forced Cannonier to clinch. They separated with seconds remaining. MMAWeekly scored the round 10-9 for Cannonier.

Cannonier landed a left hand to start the fourth. He connected with a back elbow and Imavov tied him up. The separated and Imavov landed a right hand that staggered Cannonier. He landed another right hand. Cannonier is in big trouble. Imavov delivered a knee. Cannonier fired back and the referee stopped the fight. It was a terrible stoppage. Cannonier was on his feet with his hands up and intelligently defending himself.

The official time of the stoppage was 1:34 of the fourth round.