Muhammad Mokaev decisions Alex Perez

A flyweight bout with massive implications in the division was featured on Saturday's UFC Vegas 87 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Seventh-ranked Alex Perez took on eighth-ranked Muhammad Mokaev in a fight that would determine which one moved on to contender status. Former title challenger Perez entered the bout coming off back-to-back losses to Alexandre Pantoja and Deiveson Figueiredo. Mokaev made the walk to the octagon sporing an undefeated record.

Mokaev connected first with a leg kick. He pressed forward with an uppercut. Perez came up short with a combination. Mokaev connected with another leg kick. Both men were throwing punches to end the fight. They clinched and Mokaev looked to get the fight to the ground. Perez defended the attempt. Mokaev looked for another takedown and Perez again countered it. Perez landed a right hand and Mokaev worked to get the fight to the ground. He eventually did with just under a minute remaining. Mokaev delivered a series of left hands. Mokaev closed the round strong and it was likely enough to win the round.

Mokaev quickly looked for a takedown. Perez remained standing but Mokaev kept the pressure on. They separated and Mokaev stumbled to the canvas. Perez connected with a leg kick as Mokaev worked to stand. Perez pressed forward and landed a left hand. Mokaev tried to get Perez down but Perez defended the attempt. Mokaev continued to look for a takedown before separating. Mokaev landed to the body. Perez closed the distance and clinched. Perez stuffed another takedown attempt.

The second round was difficult to score and the fight may have been even heading into the final frame.

Mokaev landed a right hand early in the last round. Perez pressured Mokaev. Mokaev dropped down looking for a takedown but Perez defended it. Mokaev briefly got Perez down but Perez quickly got to his feet. Mokaev elevated Perez and slammed him to the canvas. Perez worked his way to his feet. Perez defended another takedown attempt and pressed forward. Perez has defended double-digit takedown attempts. They separated with 75 seconds left on the clock. Mokaev dropped down for a takedown and Perez shook off the attempt.

The fight went the distance and the judges scored the bout for Mokaev. All three scorecards read 29-28.