Most Valuable Promotions releases statement on Serrano vs. Meinke fight cancellation

A women's title bout between Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke was supposed to headline Saturday's Most Valuable Promotions boxing event.

Saturday's Most Valuable Promotions boxing event in San Juan, Puerto Rico was scheduled to be headlined by a title fight between undisputed featherweight world champion Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke.  Moments before they were supposed to make the walk to the ring, the fight was cancelled.  

MVP put out a press releases explaining that Serrano was not medically cleared due to an eye injury suffered on Friday.  

"Amanda Serrano has unfortunately been declared medically unfit by the Puerto Rican Boxing Commission to fight tonight due to an eye injury she sustained yesterday," the press release read.  

"She is devastated that she won't be able to perform in front of her hometown dance, but despite wanting to go out and put on a show, the Commission said there is no way she can fight with her eye in its current condition," said the statement.  

Both women will receive their fight purse and fans in attendance will be given a refund if they seek it.

MVPrelease-

Influence-turned professional boxer Jake Paul picked up a first-round knockout win over Ryan Bourland in the co-main event.  It was the second first-round knockout in a row for Paul.  "The Problem Child" improved his record to 9-1.    
