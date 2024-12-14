Skip to main content

Mike Tyson suffers memory loss after Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson raises concern after admitting that he suffered from memory loss after fighting Jake Paul.

Despite it happening less than a month ago, Mike Tyson has little recollection of his boxing match against Jake Paul, and his memory regarding the fight is hazy.

Fans pleaded with the 58-year-old to pull out of his fight against 'The Problem Child' but the boxing legend didn't listen. Instead, Tyson risked it all in a blockbuster affair against the controversial YouTuber.

Although Mike Tyson managed to rake in an estimated $20 million for taking the fight, an alarming report has since surfaced.

In the days since the fight, Tyson has revealed that his memory of the night is hazy. According to the boxing icon, he remembers very little about his meeting with Jake Paul.

"I don't remember the fight that much," Tyson said. "I kind of blanked out a little."

"I remember coming back from the first round and Jake is doing some kind of... I don't know what he was doing. And that's the last thing I remember."

Like many others, Tyson later began wondering why he accepted a fight against the much younger Paul.

"The day after, I woke up and said to my wife, 'Why did I do that?' I just don't know what the hell was going on."

"I don't remember it, but my body was really sore. My chest, my stomach was really sore."

While doubts did begin to creep in, Tyson simply answered "Not at all" when questioned if he would change anything about his performance in the ring.

As the dust settled on his first bout in almost twenty years, fans once again begged Tyson to step away for good.

Originally, it looked like the 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' was teasing a return to the ring, but his stance has now changed.

Mike Tyson now looks ready to retire from the sport for good and made his thoughts clear post-Jake Paul fight.
