Mike Tyson sued for accepting Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson‘s eight-round affair with Jake Paul was largely profiting, earning the boxing legend an estimated $20 million.

Tyson garnered a lot of attention after announcing his return to professional boxing for the first time in almost two decades. While the fight didn’t go as planned, the 58-year-old managed to rake in a large purse—but he is now facing the consequences of taking the matchup.

According to recent reports, Mike Tyson is being sued for his involvement in the Jake Paul fight.

Tyson broke a deal to promote a gambling company and instead opted to compete against the YouTuber—which has landed him in hot water.

A Cyprus-registered company under the name Medier decided to sue Mike Tyson after he failed to follow their agreement. Now, Tyson is being taken to a London court where he may have to pay the online casino and gambling company a huge sum.

Medier believe Tyson breached his contract and caused them to lose around $1.59 million—an amount they’re hoping to receive back in court.

“The true reason for Mr. Tyson and Tyrannic’s hasty unlawful termination was because Mr. Tyson had a agreed a deal,” Medier’s lawyer claimed in a recent statement.

“[He agreed a deal] sponsored by Netflix to fight the influencer Jake Paul.”

Tyson and his team are yet to respond to the allegations.

View post: Mike Tyson offered $700 million for Jake Paul rematch Mike Tyson offered $700 million for Jake Paul rematch Saudi Arabia’s Turki Alalshikh has given Mike Tyson the opportunity of a lifetime: to accept a rematch with Jake Paul and potentially earn a staggering $700 million.

Despite making a lot of money and coming out unscathed, the aging veteran was on the wrong end of a one-sided performance.

The fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul lacked action, with both men almost treating it as a sparring session—though Paul has since stated why that was the case.

Tyson now finds himself in a familiar situation in the world of boxing. Although he believes he still has some left in the tank, retirement is staring him in the face once again.