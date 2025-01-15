Mike Tyson splashes $13million on himself following record-breaking Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson has begun dipping into his fight purse from the Jake Paul fight, with his latest purchase amounting to an astonishing $13million.

Mike Tyson hasn't taken his defeat against Jake Paul too hard. Two months following the fight, news has surfaced that the boxing icon has been enjoying his money, managing to spend a significant $13million on a single purchase.

Whether or not his legacy has been stained, Tyson is comfortable with the YouTuber likely being the final bout of his career. Not only did both men make a staggering amount of money for their fight, but they also broke several combat sports records and were the first of what will likely be many live events of its type to be aired on Netflix.

In the months following the record-breaking clash, news has surfaced of Mike Tyson's extravagant spending.

According to The Palm Beach Post, Tyson has opened his wallet to purchase a new property in the Delray Beach area in Florida.

The new home spreads across 12,000 square feet and comes complete with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Alongside the many benefits attached to the 2.7-acre property are a private lake, a built-in gym, a four-car garage, and an 80-foot pool and spa.

Both Mike Tyson, his wife Lakiha Tyson, and their team finalized the deal on January 8 to add the mansion to their list of assets.

The Tierra del Rey Estates attached to the property bring self-proclaimed tranquility and security to its residence.

"The majority of the Land of Kings homesites reside on 5 acres or more," The Tierra del Rey Estates website insists. "With sprawling water and scenic views that create tranquility and security when you enter our majestic community."

"Our exceptional community in Delray Beach offers both the privacy of a secure guard gate and the convenience of private access gates, providing the ultimate in exclusivity and privileged lifestyle."

"There is ample space for private tennis and sports courts, barns for equestrian hobbyists, and spacious land for gardens, terraces, and conservatories."