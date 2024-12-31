Mike Tyson responds to Jake Paul fight fixing allegations

Mike Tyson has weighed in on the constant allegations surrounding Jake Paul and his supposed match fixing.

Following last time's lackluster clash between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, many fans questioned the fight's legitimacy.

Since taking the sport seriously and garnering more attention than ever, ‘The Problem Child’ has had constant cheating allegations thrown his way. Those fixing claims have only strengthened with time and are arguably bigger than ever after his most recent win.

Fans tuned in to Netflix in anticipation of seeing the Mike Tyson of old put on a show. Instead, they were treated to a 58-year-old retired boxer who looked every bit his age.

As expected, the boxing legend put on a losing effort against the much younger and hungrier Jake Paul. Despite Tyson’s age and mileage in the ring, some still believe he sold out for money and allowed his opponent to win.

For the first time since their fight and the subsequent allegations, Mike Tyson has responded to those who say he took part in a scripted matchup.

"It was a real fight," Tyson said in defense of his multi-million dollar fight with Jake Paul.

Insisting the fight was real, Mike Tyson revealed that the day following his loss, he was suffering from aches and pains.

"I don't remember [Jake's power] but my body was really sore. Yeah, [the next day] my body, my chest, my stomach, and stuff were really sore."

Since losing his in his return bout after almost two decades, Tyson keeps weighing up the idea of retiring for good and has given mixed signals on his decision.

Later in the interview, the veteran hinted at why he may be interested in returning to competition once again.

"That fight was such a big ascend, we were so up and high. We were so excited [but] when the fight's over, boom! Wow, I'm kind of depressed a little bit."

Check out Mike Tyson's thoughts below.