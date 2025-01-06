Skip to main content

Mike Tyson looks almost unrecognizable weeks after Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson has piled on the pounds and looks almost nothing like he did when he fought Jake Paul weeks ago.

It didn't take long for Mike Tyson to revert to the retired life. Just three weeks after his record-breaking fight against Jake Paul, the boxing icon looked almost unrecognizable.

Despite many tuning in hoping to see a vintage Tyson performance, the 58-year-old came up short when he collided with the controversial YouTuber. While he was unable to roll back the years to overcome his far younger opponent, some serious allegations have been launched toward the event.

Many believe the fight was staged, with some claiming that the combat sports legend was pulling his punches.

Amid the accusations, Mike Tyson has been living his best life. In the weeks following his loss to Jake Paul, Tyson has piled on the pounds and looks entirely different.

Spending time with family and friends over the Christmas and New Year period, Tyson has visibly been enjoying himself. Instead of the ripped physique that he displayed leading up to his last fight, the aging boxer now looks a little heavy around his midsection.

Mike Tyson was recently pictured with marijuana in hand—a business venture he is strongly involved in. 

Check out the image below.

Mike Tyson weeks after losing to Jake Paul
Heading into the Jake Paul fight, Mike Tyson weighed close to 230 lbs. The powerhouse looked healthy and ready to perform, but just months earlier, he almost died.

According to Tyson himself, he was forced to have several blood transfusions; leading to him also losing 25 lbs while in a hospital bed.

This happened just a month before his originally scheduled bout against Jake Paul. Instead of competing on July 20, the matchup would be postponed until November, giving Tyson enough time to get healthy.

"I'm grateful for last night," Tyson said on X in the day following his defeat to Jake Paul. "No regrets to get in [the] ring one last time."

"I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25 lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won."
