Mike Tyson accused of pulling punches against Jake Paul

Mike Tyson has been accused of pulling his punches after snoozefest against Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson's performance against Jake Paul left much to be desired, but now the boxing legend is accused of pulling his punches.

The 58-year-old looked every bit his age when he stepped into the ring against his much younger opponent last time out. While he managed to avoid anything significant, he also failed to land any shots of his own—but was he purposely holding back?

Powerhouse Kevin McBride believes Mike Tyson was pulling his punches against Jake Paul.

McBride was the last man to beat Tyson before his retirement in 2005, though he would return to the ring almost two decades later.

The Irishman welcomed a fight with Jake Paul and would happily strap on the gloves to avenge Mike Tyson's recent defeat.

"I have no problem [avenging Tyson's loss]," McBride insisted. "I am still in great shape and have still got my power."

"If Jake said let's get it on, I'd jump in the ring. Jake should challenge me and I will knock him out. Let's get that fight on."

"I was the last man to beat [Mike Tyson] fair and square and Jake Paul can believe what he wants to believe." Reports The Mirror US.

Questioning Tyson's performance, McBride insisted that the boxing veteran would have knocked out the YouTuber if he had wanted to.

"He could have loaded up on him but didn't," McBride said. "I know the tricks. I fought a lot of heavyweights but Tyson has unnatural power."

"That is the last thing that leaves you—Mike would knock Jake spark out if he hit him."

"I know he is 58 years old but that's the last thing that leaves you. In the days coming up to the fight, you saw him working out and you could see intensity, but then when he fought him, it was like he was holding back."

Despite confirming his interest in being Jake Paul's next opponent, Kevin McBride compared influencer boxing events to WWE superstars.

"I don't think that was good for boxing because good for Mike Tyson. He made a lot of money. Maybe Jake had a lot of money too."

"So, it's kind of like watching that wrestling, you'd watch back in the day and they'd be doing body slams and this that and the other but nobody would be getting hurt."

"I watched it as a kid."