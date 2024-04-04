Mike O'Hearn releases training footage ahead of Rampage Jackson fight

Mike O'Hearn is beginning to put plans into motion and is now ramping up his training for his upcoming clash against Rampage Jackson.

O'Hearn is a man of many talents. Model, bodybuilder, actor, and viral internet sensation are just a few ways to describe the Washington native. Despite excelling in the things he's passionate about in life, that seemingly isn't enough to keep the man satisfied.

While some people would pick up a new hobby or take a vacation, O'Hearn has decided to step into the ring against the powerhouse Rampage Jackson to fulfill his ambitious urges.

Rampage has long been competing in combat sports and has the accolades to show for it. The fan-favorite held UFC gold after knocking out Chuck Liddell at UFC 71. He is considered by many to be one of the greatest light heavyweights of his generation.

As the bout moves closer, Mike O'Hearn has released a short snippet of what he's been working on ahead of his meeting with Rampage Jackson.

It looks like Mike O'Hearn is training under the tutelage of pro wrestling legend Billy Gunn. Gunn is 1/3 of the current AEW World Trios Champions but is best known for his work in the WWF/WWE.

On June 22nd, O'Hearn will collide with Rampage at Bloodsport Bushido. Bloodsport is essentially a mix between mixed martial arts and professional wrestling.

Each winner is pre-determined and the entirety of the fight is scripted. However, instead of winning by pinfall, competitors will get their hands raised by either knocking out or submitting their opponent.

The Bloodsport Bushido event will be the promotion's first international venture. For those interested in watching Mike O'Hearn take on Rampage Jackson inside the Bloodsport ring, you can do so when it airs live on Trillertv.com.