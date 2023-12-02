Miesha Tate dominates Julia Avila at UFC Austin

Former women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate returned to the bantamweight division after a one-fight stint at flyweight to take on Julia Avila in the featured bout on the UFC Austin preliminary card on Saturday.

Tate came out aggressive and looked to get the fight to the ground. She took Avila down early in the opening round. Avila applied a guillotine choke but Tate escaped the submission attempt. Tate moved to side control. Avila scrambled and Tate took her back.

Avila rolled and Tate advanced to the mount position. Avila rolled again but Tate took her back and delivered hammer fists. Avila rolled to her back and Tate landed a few elbows. Tate dominated the first round.

Avila landed punches to start the second frame. Tate closed the distance and slammed Avila to the canvas. Avila scrambled but Tate remained in top piston. Tate delivered hammer fists. Tate remained in top control and landed punches to the body and head. Tate moved to side control and advanced to the mount. She delivered a series of punches. Avila rolled and Tate took her back. Tate dominated the second round as well.

Tate landed a leg kick and closed the distance in the third round. She took Avila down, but Avila worked her way tock to her feet. Tate pulled her back to the canvas. Avila rolled and Tate took her back. Tate applied a face crank and Avila tapped out.

Tate dominated the fight from start to finish. The official end came at 1:15, Round 3.