Michael Page makes it look easy against Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland welcomed former Bellator MMA welterweight standout Michael "Venom" Page to the octagon on Saturday. The two met on the UFC 299 main card on Saturday at Kaseya Center in Miami, Fl

Page entered the bout having won seven of his last eight bouts. Holland was coming off a split decision loss to Jack Della Maddalena. He had lost in three of last five outings. The question about how Page would do in the UFC was answered on Saturday.

The two touched gloves. Page stood sideways in a karate-type stance. Holland pressed forward and Page worked on the outside. Page connected with a clean right hand. Holland closed the distance with punches and clinched. Page pulled away and separated.

Page had his hands down to his sides and leaped in with a right hand. He initiated the clinch and quickly separated. Page landed a combination followed by a hard right hand. Page landed another right hand and clinched. The broke away and Page connected with a right hand. Holland went in pursuit but was having issues with the distance. In the closing moments, Holland landed an elbow on the inside. MMAWeekly scored the first round 10-9 for Page.

Holland said, "He's faster than we thought," in the corner before round 2. They clinched early in the frame. Holland delivered a couple of knees to the legs of Page before separating. Page stepped into the pocket with two right hands. Page slipped while throwing a kick and Holland immediately grabbed him and took him down. Holland mounted Page and connected with a few hard elbows. Midway through the round Page was on his back.

Page did a good job controlling Holland's posture and got to his feet with just under two minutes remaining. Page connected with a left hand that caused a small cut to Holland. Page landed a right hand as Holland tried to close the distance. He landed another one and tripped Holland to the canvas. Holland got up and went to the body with a kick. Page connected with a back elbows in the closing seconds. The second round was close, but MMAWeekly scored it 10-9 for Page.

Page landed a right hand to start the third round and tripped Holland to the ground. He leg Holland up. Holland closed the distance and worked to get Page to the ground. Page stayed on his feet and connected with a clean right hand. Holland looked frustrated. Page landed a kick to the body and connected with another back elbow. Holland was cut by the blow. They clinched with two minutes left on the clock.

Page separated and landed a straight left hand. Holland quickly tied him up. Page circled free and connected with a right hand. Holland pressed forward but couldn't mount an offense. The round ended with Holland clinching. MMAWeekly scored the final round for Page.