Michael Page lists his Top 5 strikers in UFC history

Welterweight Michael "Venom" Page gave his list of the 'Top 5 sensational strikers in UFC history.'

Welterweight Michael "Venom" Page's career has beed defined by his striking ability. The Bellator veteran made his octagon debut in March but has always had his eye on the talent in the UFC.

"I think what makes a high-level striker so entertaining is people come for those KOs," Page told UFC.com. "Some of the traits you'll see in a high-level striker is percussion, understanding body movement, foot movement and their timing is spectacular."

No. 5 - Chuck Liddell

Kicking off Page's list at No. 5 was former light heavyweight champion Chuck "The Iceman" Liddell.

"Chuck Liddell is not only a powerhouse striker and loves to finish, he was also the first person I watched in MMA and drew me and brought me to MMA," Page said. "He hits like a ton of bricks. If you're watching a Chuck Liddell fight, expect to see somebody falling over... Chuck is the ultimate finisher."

No. 4 - Sean O'Malley

Moving up Page's list, the Englishman placed former bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley in the fourth spot.

"Sean O'Malley is very creative," Page said. "He's just comfortable. He's just in there in a flow-state. He likes to have fun with it."

"I expect to see more exciting finishes from Sean O'Malley."

No. 3 - Dominick Cruz

Cracking the Top 3, Page looked to former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz.

"Dominick Cruz made the list because he's got such a unique style, beautiful head movement, beautiful counter shots, the footwork. It was so hard to land a shot on him," Page said. "So many people tried to figure out his game and they really did struggle. He showed you how difficult such a style is to beat."

No. 2 - Conor McGregor

Former two-division UFC champion Conor Mcgregor made Page's list in the second spot. With 19 of his 22 wins coming by knockout, McGregor was a shoo-in.

"His persona, how me walks forward, that confidence moving forward makes people want to retreat. That, in of itself, is such a great attribute to have in a fight," Page said.

No. 1 - Anderson Silva

Topping Page's list was "The Spider," Anderson Silva. The former middleweight champion held the 185-pound championship for seven years.

"Anderson Silva was one of the first to bring that flare and doing things that you're not supposed to do and doing it extremely successfully," Page said. "He has so many tools in his toolbox."

"He's the GOAT."