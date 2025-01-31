Michael Chandler welcomes 'fun fight' against Paddy Pimblett

Michael Chandler has fueled the rumors of his potential fight against Paddy Pimblett.

Since switching to the octagon, the former Bellator lightweight champion has emphasized his motto: Here for a good time, not a long time. The 38-year-old is in the final stretch of his career but isn't slowing down in competition; as his goal of one day holding UFC gold remains firmly in place.

After coming up short in each of his last two outings, Michael Chandler is ready to force his way back into the winners' column. Speaking of what could have been if he had won his last fight, Chandler revealed the list of opportunities that may have presented themselves.

"As of November 15, the path was beat Charles Oliveira, become number one contender," Chandler said. "If Islam [Makhachev] is ready, I'll fight him. If he's not, maybe Conor [McGregor's] still around."

"If he's not, [then I'd fight] Max Holloway for the BMF belt. Obviously, I squandered all of that by losing the last fight."

Looking ahead, Michael Chandler listed several names with whom he'd be interested in colliding with next—one of those men being Paddy Pimblett.

"What's a big fight? What's a fun fight? What's a fight that's going to get the juices flowing?"

Chandler continued.

"Arman [Tsarukyan's] a possibility... People have thrown out Paddy Pimblett."

"Paddy Pimblett a fun fight. You know, I think comparatively, the guys I have fought, the murderer's row I have fought since coming into the UFC, I welcome that fight."

"It's a big fight, it's a fun fight. I'm a fan of Paddy, I like the way he does things. I like his brand. He's one of the good ones in the sport."

"I don't need to hate somebody to want to separate them from consciousness, because that is my goal if I was to fight him."

"I would also pick him up off the canvas and say, 'Hey, dust yourself off, you've still got a bright future.'"

Win or lose, Michael Chandler always manages to put on a show for the fans, which has quickly made him a fan favorite since his arrival in the UFC.

With all eyes pointing toward his return to the cage, Chandler has named a handful of names that pique his interest.

Check the video out below.