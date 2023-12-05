Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor will take place in 2024, UFC 300 the target claims 'Iron'

Michael Chandler has claimed that his fight with Conor McGregor will definitely take place next year, with UFC 300 being the ideal landing spot.

Conor McGregor's potential return to the octagon is being watched closely by almost all of the mixed martial arts world.

The Irishman hinted at a comeback earlier this year, though his ideal fight timeline was halted by USADA. If he does eventually compete again in the sport, it will be one of the very few instances in which a fighter has suffered a horrific leg snap and still went on to compete at the highest level of MMA.

While making an appearance on The MMA Hour, Michael Chandler spoke of his frustration at not being able to compete in the year 2023, though he believes everything will still work out in the end.

"[I'm] frustrated at times, absolutely. Annoyed maybe a little bit here and there because, you know, we get that rush. We love fighting, we love competing." Chandler said regarding his absence from the sport for the entire year. "Anybody who has seen all of my fights in the UFC thus far, or even the fights before that, I have been extremely active over the last 15 years."

"I've fought extremely hard, some very very tough fights I've had since I came into the UFC especially. I've fought everybody inside the top 5, basically. Fights of the year, knockouts of the year, all of those different things. So anytime I find myself being frustrated, I believe, I'm always able to go back to my north star. It's going to work out the way it's going to."

McGregor has been linked with a fight against Michael Chandler ever since Dana White announced the two would coach this past season of The Ultimate Fighter and subsequently face one another. With all signs pointing toward a 2024 super-fight between the two, 'Iron' discussed when he hopes the bout takes place.

"The door opening for this fight with Conor, whenever it's finally supposed to be, will be. And I'm just being at peace in the midst of the waiting and sometimes at the lack of haste that it happened over the last year."

"That would be a dream scenario [fighting McGregor at UFC 300]. That's when I would like to fight, where I would like to fight, [and] who I would want to fight. Chandler vs. Conor is happening. I don't have a date or a location or a UFC number for you but it's definitely going to happen next year."