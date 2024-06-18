Michael Chandler unphased by Conor McGregor fight doubt

Michael Chandler has always exuded motivation, and that remains the same amid the doubt surrounding his fight with Conor McGregor.

No matter whether he wins or loses inside the octagon, Chandler has earned the fans' respect over the years. Throughout his career, the heavy-handed wrestler loves nothing more than entertaining the viewers and that has remained the same for the entirety of his 15-year span in MMA.

After news of Conor McGregor's injury broke, Michael Chandler shared a reaction on social media. Today, he has done so again, this time insisting that he thrives under these circumstances.

"I got the rug pulled out from underneath me at the last possible moment," Chandler said on Instagram. "So what do I do now? A little bit of uncertainty in my life."

"When's this fight going to happen? What date would it be re-booked for? What venue? How bad is the injury? Reports have come out that it's not that bad, just needs a little bit of a delay."

"But, still no guarantees. But, I thrive when there are no guarantees."

Chandler continued, urging fans not to pity him despite losing several years of his final years in combat sports sat on the sidelines.

"Don't you dare disrespect me by feeling sorry for me. Don't you dare disrespect me by having any kind of sympathy."

"Be emboldened by my situation. Be emboldened by my steadfastness and my immovability, of hitching my dreams to a shooting star and continuing to move forward."

Conor McGregor's return from a broken leg was set to be one of the biggest moments in the sport's history. While that will now undoubtedly change, the UFC 303 pay-per-view broke a record for the highest gate in the organisation's history.

Those tickets have now been refunded and a lower price has been set. While those attending will no longer get to watch McGregor, they will witness a brilliant light heavyweight title rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka.