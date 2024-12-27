Michael Chandler still eyeing Conor McGregor fight, sets time frame ultimatum

Michael Chandler is still interested in fighting Conor McGregor in the Irishman's octagon return, but he's not willing to wait much longer.

For two years, Michael Chandler waited on the sidelines hoping to secure a fight with former two-division champion Conor McGregor. "Iron" is still willing to face the Irishman in McGregor's octagon return but put on expiration date on when he'll move on from seeking the matchup.

“If Conor doesn’t come back in the first half of 2025, I will be fighting someone else,” Chandler recently told Lucky Block. “There are other fights I’m interested in. I didn’t fight for two years but that wasn’t all waiting. I wanted to take some time and give my body a break after my first five fights in the promotion which included a title fight, and fight of the nights, and the fight of the year.

“My body needed a little bit of a break and I was happy to. Part of me was hanging onto this Conor thing but also kind of a little bit of gamesmanship, enjoying the time off, letting my body heal up a little bit.”

McGregor and Chandler coached The Ultimate Fighter 31 as opposing coaches. The filming began in Feb. 2023. The season aired from May to August that year. The two were expected to fight following the season but McGregor's media obligations to promote the movie remake of 'Road House' pushed the fight date back. The two were scheduled to headline UFC 303 last June but McGregor was forced out of the match due to a toe injury.

Done with waiting on McGregor, Chandler accepted a short-notice rematch against former champion Charles Oliveira. The two first fought at UFC 262 in May 2021 for the then-vacant title. Chandler nearly finished Oliveira in the opening round but fell victim to a TKO loss early in the second frame. In the rematch at UFC 309 in November, Oliveira decisively defeated Chandler via unanimous decision.

"I understand the implications (of trying to book a fight with McGregor). I understand that it’s not just like booking another fight, and I’m here for the ride," Chandler said. "If it works out, it works out. If it doesn’t, my legacy is not tied to Conor. My legacy is not tied with fighting Conor, and I’ve still got a lot of tread left on the tires and a lot of big fights to come.”