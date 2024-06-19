Michael Chandler plans to attend UFC 303: 'Your word is your bond'

Michael Chandler was preparing for the biggest fight of his career just a couple of weeks ago. The three-time Bellator lightweight champion was scheduled to face former two-division UFC titleholder Conor McGregor in the UFC 303 main event on June 29. That all went away when McGregor was forced out of the fight with an injury.

Despite not competing on the fight card, Chandler still plans to attend the event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In a video posted to social media on Tuesday, Chandler stated, "Your word is your bond, and if your word is no good then eventually you are no good."

"I'm still going to UFC 303 much to the surprise of the UFC and everyone behind the scenes. It's the UFC X, the UFC Fan Experience. It's UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka, and just six days ago it was McGregor vs. Chandler. It's my card," Chandler said. "It was my card whenever I signed the bout agreement and signed my name to a piece of paper that said I would be at UFC 303. I made a promise. I made a commitment and that commitment still stands because your word is your bond and without your word you are no good. If you can not be relied upon, if people don't believe that you're going follow through with what you say you're going to do - The definition of integrity is doing what you say you're going to do without fail."

When McGregor was forced out of the fight due to injury, the fight promotion put together a completely new UFC 303 main event. Chandler was pulled from the fight card altogether and a middleweight championship rematch between champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Jiri Prochazka became the new event headliner.