Michael Chandler offered title shot, but wants Conor McGregor first

Michael Chandler says that he's been offered a fight against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev but would be willing to wait for Conor McGregor.

Michael Chandler has been sidelined since November 2022. In January of 2023, he signed a deal to coach The Ultimate Fighter 31 opposite former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor. The two were expected to fight at the conclusion of the season which aired last summer.

The two were booked to headline UFC 303 on June 29, but McGregor was forced out of the fight due to a broken toe. With a timeframe for McGregor's return uncertain, Chandler has been offered a fight against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in October. Before that, he'd like to face McGregor in September.

"I’ve been offered @MAKHACHEVMMA in October - but if @TheNotoriousMMA little pinky toe is ready by Sept, let’s do sphere. Biggest sporting event in history of sports," Chandler tweeted on Monday.

McGregor has been out of action since his trilogy fight loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He suffered a broken leg in the fight and will attempt a comeback after more than three years away from competition when he eventually steps foot back inside the octagon again.

Makhachev defeated Poirier in his last outing at UFC 302 on June 1. He has successfully defended the title three times and hasn't lost a fight since 2015.