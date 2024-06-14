Michael Chandler gives honest reaction to Conor McGregor fight cancelation

In the midst of his Conor McGregor fight being canceled, Michael Chandler has given his instant reaction to the news.

After two years of speculation and uncertainty, the highly-anticipated McGregor vs. Chandler matchup has officially been canceled. The two legends of the sport have been rumored to meet inside the octagon for some time. That bout was seemingly confirmed when the two were scheduled to coach The Ultimate Fighter in 2023, though a bad omen seemingly surrounds the clash.

On Thursday night, Dana White announced to the world that Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will no longer be the headline at UFC 303. Mega Fit, alongside Chandler, wasted no time responding to the news.

"Conor McGregor was never the safe bet as an opponent, he was always the highest risk," Chandler stated on social media. "Maybe the highest reward, but the biggest opportunity."

"There is no right or wrong in business. You only take risk to grow, or remain comfortable where you are. Embrace the opportunity. Take calculated risk. That's what Michael Chandler does."

"And if it doesn't go as planned, redirect the course to something even greater."

The Mega Fit and Michael Chandler collaboration post continued.

"Our respect to the man who represents the fight world better than anyone we've ever known. NO FEAR. NO LIMITS. NO EXCUSES."

"Make hard work your passion – who cares who's on the other side of the punch."

UFC 303 has now instead found a new main event. A fan favorite rematch between light heavyweight king Alex Pereira and the unique Jiri Prochazka replaces the former headlining bout.

'Poatan' and Prochazka met less than seven months ago at UFC 295. The hype for the matchup was monumental as fans witnessed the South American earn an impressive knockout win in the final minute of the second round.