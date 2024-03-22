Michael Chandler confirms summer showdown with Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler confirmed that he and former two-division champion Conor McGregor will be fighting this summer.

"I've got the official announcement. It's happening this summer," Chandler told TMZ Sports. "I can't tell you the actual date but it's happening this summer."

"It's been a year in the making, did The Ultimate Fighter. He's been off, obviously, doing the Road House movie and all of his other aspirations and accolades outside of the cage," Chandler continued. "This summer. I'm ready."

McGregor made the announcement of a summer return earlier in the week while doing the media rounds to promote the "Road House" film.

"We got confirmation a few days ago that it's all systems go," McGregor told ESPN. "'The Mac,' 'The Notorious' will be returning to the UFC Octagon this summer."

"We have an agreement. We're fighting this summer," Chandler confirmed. "We'll let the court of public opinion speculate on what the date is but it's definitely this summer. We're giving you a window that we're going to be fighting in."

McGregor has been out of action since breaking his leg in a trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. Chandler's last fight was also a loss to Poirier at UFC 281 in November 2022.

"Now we're getting darn close. We're getting really close. He's started training. I'm starting training and we're going to collide this summer," said Chandler.