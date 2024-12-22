Michael Bisping would like to see Tyson Fury retire

Tyson Fury suffered his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday and former UFC middleweight champ Michael Bisping would like to see Fury retire.

For 15 years, Tyson Fury remained an undefeated fighter. Then he ran into Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk and Fury fought for the undisputed heavyweight boxing championship in May. Usyk handed Fury his first career loss via split and became the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years.

On Saturday, in the rematch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Usyk defeated Fury a second time. The fight went the distance, but Usyk won via unanimous decision. Fury believed he did enough to win the rematch, but all three judges and the AI scoring system had Usyk scored the winner.

Fury entered 2024 an undefeated heavyweight champion. He ended the year with back-to-back losses to Usyk and facing an uncertain future. Former UFC middleweight champion and fellow Englishman Michael Bisping would like to see "The Gypsy King" retire.

"I would love to see Tyson Fury go off into retirement, enjoy himself, be proud of himself and enjoy the money and wealth that he's amassed and go and live a long, happy, healthy life." Bisping said on his YouTube channel.

While Bisping would like to see Fury hang up the gloves, he doesn't think the Fury that showed up on Saturday was a diminished version.

"This isn't Tyson Fury on the downslide. This was Tyson Fury just being beat, fair and square, by the best boxer of his generation," Bisping said. "Fury should hold himself proud. He should be happy with his performance, but it just wasn't enough to get the job done."

"Now he's lost two in a row. Will that be the end of Tyson Fury? Will he retire? Certainly he's got nothing to prove," Bisping continued.