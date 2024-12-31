Michael Bisping predicts which UFC belts will change hands in 2025

New champions come and old champions go. That's the never-ended storyline in sports, including in the UFC. Each year the fight promotion crowns new champions and 2025 will be no different.

Former middleweight titleholder Michael Bisping believes at least four belts will change hands in the upcoming year and specifically named which divisions.

The first current champion that Bisping believes will fall is women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili. Weili faces Tatiana Suarez in the UFC 312 co-main event on Feb. 9 in Sydney, Australia and Bisping predicts that Suarez will leave the octagon with the championship.

“I’ve got to go with Tatiana Suarez – I did say that this time last year. Of course, she’s fighting Zhang Weili, so we’ll see how that plays out. I just think the wrestling that Tatiana Suarez has is going to cause a lot of problems for a lot of people. This time next year, one way or another, she’ll be the champ," Bisping said on TNT Sports’ “Fight Week."

Julianna Peña holds the women's bantamweight title. She captured the belt by defeating Raquel Pennington in a controversial split decision in October. By the end of 2025, Bisping predicts Kayla Harrison will have the women's 135-pound belt.

“The women’s bantamweight champion, there’s only going to be one name in discussion: Kayla Harrison. No offense to Julianna Peña, I think she’s great for the sport, she’s a fun person. She’s fun to sit and watch fights with because she talks a lot of s-h-i-t the whole time. She’s great, but Kayla Harrison, I believe, will be too big, too strong, too good at judo, too mentally strong, too fit. She’ll drag her down, she’ll get the submission, and she’ll also get the belt," Bisping predicted.

Middleweight champion Dricus de Plessis puts his title on the line in the UFC 312 main event in a rematch against former titleholder Sean Strickland. Regardless who wins on Feb. 9, Bisping sees Khamzat Chimaev will be middleweight champion as soon as he gets to fight for it.

“It’s interesting because I’m looking at the rankings here. I never thought we’d see a year where Robert Whittaker wasn’t in the conversation. It just shows the sport is such a cruel mistress. Obviously, Khamzat Chimaev squeezed his teeth out last time, and yeah, I’m gonna have to say Khazmzat. Dricus (Du Plessis) is a tremendous champion. I think him and Sean (Strickland) will have another close fight, but I think regardless, when Khamzat gets his chance, he’ll be victorious. I mean, what he did to Robert Whittaker – I’ll never underestimate that man ever again," Bisping said.

The fourth championship that Bisping believes will change hands was the heavyweight title currently held by Jon Jones.

“If there is an interim champion, it will be Tom Aspinall. However, I don’t think there will be one. I believe that the reason Tom isn’t fighting at London is because Jon Jones–Tom Aspinall will go down. The biggest heavyweight fight the sport has ever seen. Maybe the biggest fight period that this sport has ever seen. Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, and when the dust settles, ‘Tommy Aspinall, Aspinall, Tommy Aspinall!"