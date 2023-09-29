Michael Bisping makes the case for The Diaz Brothers in the UFC Hall Of Fame

Michael Bisping is a firm believer that Nick and Nate Diaz belong in the UFC Hall Of Fame.

Bisping himself is a member of the exclusive club, as the former middleweight champion was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame back in 2017. 2023 saw another bunch of legendary names join the hall; including Anderson Silva, Jose Aldo, Jens Pulver, and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. The legendary bout between Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald from UFC 189 in 2015 was also inducted.

Taking to his YouTube channel and discussing the matter, Bisping pondered if fans would ever see longtime favorites, The Diaz brothers, Nick and Nate, ever inducted into the Hall Of Fame.

“My god, of course, without a shadow of a doubt, without question,” Bisping said (via MMA Fighting). “I say both of them. I think Nick Diaz over Nate Diaz certainly deserves to be in there. Nate Diaz, of course, is a global sensation, the win over [Conor] McGregor and the loss to McGregor, they were some of the biggest pay-per-views, and people love the guy. They love to watch him fight.”

Regardless of who Bipsing thinks deserves an induction more between the brothers, “The Count” holds firm that both deserve the nod nonetheless. Nick Diaz hasn’t fought since September of 2021 when he suffered a TKO defeat to Robbie Lawler. He hasn’t formally retired but there has been no indication as of late that he plans on returning to the Octagon.

As for Nate, the combat sports star made a name for himself during his iconic feud with Conor McGregor, becoming the first man to defeat the Irishman under the UFC’s banner. Since, he has become one of the biggest stars the UFC has ever seen, fighting out his contract with the promotion last year before embarking on a journey in professional boxing.

“They deserve to be in the UFC Hall of Fame,” Bisping said. “When 20, 30, 40, 50 years pass, 100 years from now, they deserve to be remembered. They stand out as two of the most aggressive, game, always ready, always came prepared, always in shape, dangerous in all areas, great striking, amazing submissions, and just a massive following.

“How could we forget about those people? I mean, if I get one of those [trophies], Nick and Nate Diaz certainly deserve one of them. If I’m making the choice, they’re in the Hall of Fame, simple as that.”