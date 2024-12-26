Michael Bisping lists the top UFC fight to make in 2025

Former middleweight champion and commentator Michael Bisping listed the top UFC fight to make for 2025.

With no more UFC events this year, former middleweight champion and UFC commentator Michael Bisping looks ahead to 2025 and named the top fight he'd like to see UFC matchmakers put together.

To no one's surprise, Bisping wants to see a heavyweight title unification bout between champion Jon Jones and interim titleholder Tom Aspinall.

"Jones vs. Aspinall has to happen," Bisping said on his YouTube channel. "That is the big fight of 2025. It ain't Conor McGregor coming back against Logan Paul, or Jake Paul, even though that's been talked about. It's been tweeted about by Conor McGregor.

"Real fight fans want to see the heavyweight undisputed championship," Bisping continued. "They want to see Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones. It absolutely has to go down in 2025 and I think it will. International Fight Week would be my pick."

UFC CEO Dana White believes the matchup will take place in 2025 and is confident his team will get it done.

"I think it's probably the biggest fight in heavyweight history and it's a massive fight in the history of the company," White said following the final UFC event of 2024 on Dec. 14.

Jones successfully defended the heavyweight championship against former two-time titleholder Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November. Aspinall defended the interim title back in July, knocking out Curtis Blaydes in 60 seconds.

"From day one I've been confident that Jon Jones would do that fight. Even before the fight (with Miocic), I said if he won, there's no way Jon doesn't do this fight," White said at the UFC on ESPN 63 Post-Fight Press Conference.