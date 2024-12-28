Skip to main content

Merab Dvalishvili looking to finish 'cocky' Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311

Merab Dvalishvili puts his bantamweight title on the line for the first time in the UFC 311 co-main event against undefeated contender Umar Nurmagomedov.

The bantamweight title will be up for grabs in the UFC 311 co-main event on Jan. 18 in Inglewood, Calif. when champion Merab Dvalishvili faces undefeated contender Umar Nurmagomedov.  Dvalishvili recognizes that Nurmagomedov is a big challenge but doesn't think Russian has earned the title shot.    

"Umar is a good fighter.  It's a big challenge, but he don't earn it like the rest of us," Dvalishvili said on the UFC YouTube channel.  "We all know we worked hard to get here.  I don't get anything easy, but Umar someone gets easy.  He just complains all the time, nobody wants to fight him.  But there are so many good fighters."  

"He fought only [Corey] Sandhagen, no wrestling.  I guess he's using this is excuse, he beat the No. 2 guy.  Now, he's here," Dvalishvili continued.  "He just don't earn it like how real UFC fighters should earn it.  He's just cocky."

Merab Dvalishvili hopes to finish Umar Nurmagomedov 

Dvalishvili will take a win over Nurmagomedov however it comes, but motivated by Nurmagomedov's 'disrespect,' he'd like to finish the challenger.  

"The fight will be really tough.  This is a big, big challenge for me because it's a new, new face and he's a good fighter," Dvalishvili said.  "He has good kicking, good striking, good wrestling and it's a new, new challenge."

"I want to give people what they want and I want to give the UFC what the UFC wants.  And I'm tired of listening to Umar's disrespect," Dvalishvili continued.  

"It's going to be a tough fight, good fight.  Of course I'm going to be looking for a finish.  To win against a top opponent and change his zero to one loss, that would be good," he said.  "I'm not fighting somebody like an easy opponent.  It's going to be Umar Nurmagomedov and a win against him, I'll take it.  It doesn't matter."  
