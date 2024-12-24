Merab Dvalishvili denied entry into UFC PI due to Umar Nurmagomedov

Merab Dvalishvili has been ushered away from the UFC PI as they take the steps to stop feuding fighters clashing at the venue.

As a UFC champion, Merab Dvalishvili likely expected to be given special treatment ahead of others in his division, but that hasn't been the case.

The UFC PI is one of the best facilities in the world for mixed martial artists, but it has come under fire in recent times. While some fans love the drama, the performance institute has led to several heated exchanges; though it now looks like the promotion is attempting to crack down on the altercations.

Despite being the bantamweight champion, Merab Dvalishvili was denied entry into the UFC PI due to his ongoing feud with Umar Nurmagomedov.

Visibly upset, Dvalishvili posted to social media, explaining to the world why he wasn't given access to the building.

"I'm here at the front of [the] UFC PI and security don't let me go in," Dvalishvili said. "They said Umar Nurmagomedov is inside and they are protecting him."

"Don't worry, guys. I'm not going to smash him before the fight. But January 18 is a different story. I'm not able to go in [the] UFC PI because I was supposed to get treatments for my injury."

"I was supposed to sign some cards, I was supposed to eat lunch with my friends. What the heck?"

"I'm going to smash this guy because of all the disrespect, all the lies he was saying. You better show up Umar. Today, you will be protected."

"Don't worry, I'm not going to punch you before the fight. But [on] January 18, no one will protect you."

Though hesitant, Merab Dvalishvili will put his 135 lbs strap on the line for the first time against the rising Umar Nurmagomedov.

The fight will feature as the co-main event at UFC 311—the first UFC pay-per-view of the year.

Headlining the card will be Umar Nurmagomedov's close friend and training partner Islam Makhachev taking on Arman Tsarukyan.