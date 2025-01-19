Merab Dvalishvili defeats Umar Nurmagomedov in UFC 311 co-main event

Bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili put his title on the line for the first time on Saturday in the UFC 311 co-main event against the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov.

Dvalishvili captured the 135-pound championship at UFC 306 in September, defeating Sean O'Malley via unanimous decision. He entered the fight with Nurmagomedov riding an 11-fight winning streak. Nurmagomedov earned the title shot by defeating Cory Sandhagen in August and brought with him an unblemished record.

There was no touching off the gloves. Both fighters were careful early keeping their distance. Dvalishvili landed first with a leg kick. Dvalishvili rushed forward and landed a right hand. He connected with another right hand. Nurmagomedov answered with a leg kick. Dvalishvili closed the distance but couldn't get the fight to the ground. Nurmagomedov went to the body with a kick. Nurmagomedov looked for a takedown but Dvalishvili defended it. Dvalishvili found a home with his right hand. Nurmagomedov answered with a kick to the body. The briefly clinched and Dvalishvili landed a right hand on the break. Nurmagomedov connected with a clean right hand. MMAWeekly scored the round 10-9 for Dvalishvili.

Both fighters showed each other a lot of respect to start the second frame. Dvalishvili landed a right hand and Nurmagomedov countered. Nurmagomedov landed to the body with a kick. He caught Dvalishvili closing the distance with a right hand. Nurmagomedov secured a takedown after defending one. Dvalishvili got back to his feet and separated. Dvalishvili began moving forward. He landed to the body. They clinched and exchanged knees to the body before separating. Nurmagomedov connected with a right hand followed by a kick to the body. Dvalishvili targeted the body with a right hand. MMAWeekkly scored the second round 10-9 for Nurmagomedov.

Dvalishvili delivered a leg kick. He closed the distance and worked for a takedown. Nurmagomedov defended it but ate a right hand. Both landed right hand. Dvalishvili connected with a right hand and looked for a takedown. Nurmagomedov shook off the attempt. Dvalishvili landed a right hand and backed out of the pocket. He landed a combination. Nurmagomedov looked for a takedown but couldn't get it. The pace was furious. Dvalishvili took Nurmagomedov down. Nurmagomedov used his legs to elevate Dvalishvili and got to his feet. Nurmagomedov took Dvalishvili down but the champion quickly got back to his feet. MMAWeekly scored the round 10-9 for Dvalishvili.

Dvalishvili landed a right hand and closed the distance. Nurmagomedov circled away. Dvalishvili took Nurmagomedov down but Nurmagomedov quickly got to his feet. Dvalishvili secured another takedown but was unable to keep Nurmagomedov grounded. Dvalishvili landed a right hand. Nurmagomedov appeared fatigued. Dvalishvili landed to the body. Nurmagomedov countered with a right hand. Dvalishvili set the pace and landed a right hand. Dvalishvili pressured the challenger. MMAWeekly scored the round 10-9 for Dvalishvili.

Nurmagomedov took the center of the cage to start the final round. Dvalishvili closed this distance and clinched. Nurmagomedov circled free. Dvalishvili relentlessly pressured Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov landed a right hand. Dvalishvili again worked to get the fight to the ground. The separated but Dvalishvili kept the pressure on. Dvalishvili connected with a right hand. Nurmagomedov countered with a left. Nurmagomedov went to the body with a kick. Dvalishvili landed a clean right hand. He did a little showboating and secured a takedown. Nurmagomedov got to his feet only to be drug back to the canvas. MMAWeekly scored the round 10-9 for Dvalishvili.

The judges scored the fight for Dvalishvili by unanimous decision. The scorecards read 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46.