Mel Gibson's LA home burned down during appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast

Mel Gibson appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast while his home was simultaneously on the verge of collapse due to the LA wildfires.

Mel Gibson's LA residence burned to the ground during his controversial appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

The LA wildfires have caused irreplaceable damage to homes, businesses, and the lives of many. Countless people have been affected by the fires in some way and Gibson is just the latest victim of the disaster.

As he sat and spoke with Joe Rogan about various topics, Mel Gibson's home was ripped away from him. After coming to the realization, he spoke to NewNation's Elizabeth Vargas Reports.

"It's emotional," Gibson stated. "I had my stuff there. I've been relieved from the burden of my stuff because it's all in cinders."

The two-time Academy Awards winner continued.

"I thought, 'I wonder if my place is still there', but when I got home, sure enough, it wasn't there."

"I've never seen such a complete burn. It is obviously devastating, it's emotional. You live there for a long time and you had all your stuff."

"I lived there for about 14 [or] 15 years, so it was home to me."

Despite losing possessions that he would never be able to get back, Mel Gibson was relieved that nobody in his family was harmed during the events in Los Angeles.

"I had a lot of personal things there that I can't get back — everything from photographs to files to just personal things that I had from over the years."

"That can all be replaced. These are only things."

"The good news is that those in my family and those I love are all well, and we're all happy and healthy and out of harm's way."

Mel Gibson admitted he was "ill at ease" while sitting down with Joe Rogan earlier this week as he knew that his neighborhood in Malibu was in flames.

