Maycee Barber spent nine days in the hospital following UFC 299 win

Women's flyweight Maycee Barber cracked the Top 5 rankings with her UFC 299 win over Katlyn Cerminara on March 9 in Miami, Florida, but the celebration was short-lived. Barber revealed on Monday that she spent nine days in the hospital following her UFC 299 win.

"Well, the past few weeks were quite the ride and included lots of highs and lots of lows," Barber wrote on Instagram. "Following my fight, I spent 9 days in the hospital being tested and treated for an infection that they thought were a mix of different things from Strep A to Staph. Being in the hospital and still not having a true definitive answer while battling a 105 degree fever for days, having extremely low blood pressure, HR, and oxygen, was incredibly hard," Barber explained.

"Despite having multiple IV antibiotics and medications over the course of several days, they were unable to get my fever to drop, which eventually led to me developing Pneumonia. It definitely wasn’t what I had planned and was honestly very scary at times. There were a few moments where I wasn’t sure if I was going to be okay, but I know that whatever happens was meant to happen and that it’s all just another piece of the puzzle of life," She continued. "Grateful for everyone who has been by my side through it all. Little scares like this make you really step back and appreciate those around you! God is good and I am blessed!"

Barber (14-2) is riding a six-fight winning streak and is ranked fourth in the women's 1125-pound division. Her last loss came three years ago at UFC 258 to the current champion, Alexa Grasso.