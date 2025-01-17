Max Holloway: 'It's hard to bet against Islam Makhachev'

Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev puts his title on the line in the UFC 311 main event on Saturday and could make UFC history with a win.

Makhachev is tied with his coach Khabib Nurmagomedov, B.J. Penn and Benson Henderson for the most UFC lightweight title fight wins (4). With a victory, Makhachev woul arguably be the greatest lightweight in the promotion's history.

Standing in the way of Makhachev sitting atop the UFC lightweight record books is a rematch with Arman Tsarukyan. Tsarukyan and Makhachev first fought in July 2019. It was Tsarukyan's octagon debut while Makhachev had six fights in the organization under his belt. Makhachev defeated Tsarukyan via unanimous decision and six fights later he'd be the UFC 155-pound champion.

Since the loss to Makhachev, Tsarukyan went on to win nine of his next ten fights. He'll enter the title bout riding a four-fight winning streak including knocking out Beneil Dariush in 64 seconds and narrowly defeating former champion Charles Oliveira to earn the UFC 311 title shot.

Former featherweight titleholder Max Holloway weighed in on the UFC 311 main event rematch on his YouTube channel and found it hard to pick against the champion.

"Islam vs. Arman, this is going to be a fun fight. It's a rematch. I've got nothing but respect for the two dudes. Great fighters. Smart fighters," Holloway said. "All I'm going to say is, it's hard to bet against Islam. It's hard to bet against the champ, especially in his for as of late. He's not only been relying on his grappling, he's been showing us that he's been working hard on his striking."

"You've got to respect his wrestling. You've got to respect the ground, so with his striking getting better he's hanging in there with you in striking. You're nervous about being taken down because he's so strong and his grappling is so great that it's tough."

While Tsarukyan was able to take Makhachev down in their first meeting on short notice, Holloway pointed to the marked improvements by the champion over the last six years.

"Arman can finish Islam. Islam can finish Arman. Does this fight get a finish? I don't know," Holloway said. "I think it's going to have great striking exchanges and really, really, really good grappling exchanges."

"If I had to bet money, it's hard to go against the champ. I think Islam takes this one," Holloway continued. "I think Islam, if he doesn't win all five rounds, I think he gets four decisively... And I think he gets a decision here."