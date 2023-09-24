Mateusz Gamrot defeats Rafael Fiziev by TKO after Fiziev injury

Rafael Fiziev entered the fight ranked sixth in the lightweight division. Mateusz Gamrot was ranked one spot higher at seventh. Fiziev has a six-fighting winning streak snapped in his las outing, losing to Justin Gaethje by Majority Decision. Gamrot entered the fight going off a split decision over Jalin Turner.

Fiziev switched stances as they two stood in the center of the cage. There was not a lot of action and then Fiziev launched a combination. Gamrot looked to get the fight to the ground but ate a right hand instead. Gamrot connected with a right hand. Fiziev landed to the body with a kick. Gamrot responded with a kick to the body of his own. Fiziev landed a leg kick that knocked Gamrot off his feet. In the closing seconds, Gamrot secured a takedown.

Gamrot took the center of the cage and Fiziev worked on the outside. Gamrot took Fiziev to the ground but Fiziev worked his way to the fence and worked to stand. Gamrot kept the pressure on buy Fiziev escaped the position. Fiziev threw a kick that landed on Gamrot's elbow that hurt Fiziev's knee. Fiziev fell to the canvas and Gamrot landed a few punches before the fight was stopped.

Gamrot won by a technical knockout at 2:03 of the second round. Fiziev had to be helped from the octagon.